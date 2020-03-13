Gerald McCoy’s son commits to Oklahoma

Getty Images

There are many sons of former NFL players who end up playing college football.

But now Oklahoma’s getting one who has an extended NFL family.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Marcellus Crutchfield has committed to the University of Oklahoma.

He’s the son of soon-to-be free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, but he had an even bigger NFL connection this year.

With McCoy playing for the Panthers last season, a number of his old Buccaneers teammates stepped in for him and went to Crutchfield’s senior night to be with him

That group included Lavonte David, Donovan Smith, Jameis Winston, and Mike Evans, giving Crutchfield a big and talented group of mentors as he heads into his college career.