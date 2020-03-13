NFL should delay start of free agency now, not on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2020, 11:43 AM EDT
Getty Images

A decision to proceed with free agency next week would rival the decision to play games two days after the Kennedy assassination in the annals of NFL P.R. blunders. At this point, it’s likely that the NFL will see the light and not proceed with free agency next week.

For the teams that have wisely closed their facilities, it will be difficult if not impossible to host free agents for visits or to welcome them to sign contracts and to conduct a celebratory (in normal years) press conference with the media. Owners overpay players in the first days of free agency in part to secure that bump in the organization’s profile. If that won’t be happening, teams won’t be getting the full bang for their free-agency megabucks.

Undoubtedly, the league will see how bad the optics would be (the league quite likely already understands that), and the league will delay free agency until a time when it will be more sane to start the spending insanity. As we reported last night, that’s the decision the league currently is expected to announce on Sunday, after voting on the new CBA closes — and thus can’t be further extended.

It’s the smart thing to do, and it’s the right thing to do. And it would be even more smart and right to do it now.

Even though the NFL currently is in the middle of its non-playing season, there is no offseason for pro football. The league has blown in recent days the opportunity to lead from ahead, sending loud and clear messages aimed at demonstrating that the nation’s most popular sports league takes the situation very seriously. With a shocking number of people still not getting it despite the dramatic alterations to daily life, having the NFL provide a loud, clear, and unequivocal statement would help. It definitely wouldn’t hurt.

So if the plan is to delay free agency on Sunday, go ahead and do it now. Too many reporters are blindly repeating the position that the league has “no plans” to press pause, and too many fans who currently are inclined to call this the flu at best or a hoax at worst are being deprived of an unmistakable signal from their by-far favorite sport that the situation should be taken very seriously.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “NFL should delay start of free agency now, not on Sunday

  2. Except for Tom Brady – they should still mandate he figure out what he’s doing this week so we don’t need to play the will he/won’t he game any longer

  3. I’m really failing to see the logic in this. Free Agents are already NFL players. They have game tapes on all of the players. If a physical is required, the player would go to a doctor. The negotiations can take place over the phone. There’s minimal physical contact for anyone involved.

    Why does this need to be pushed back again?

  4. No celebratory press conferences for overpaying aging veterans? How could we survive such a thing?

  6. Negociate over the phone or email, sign contracts via Docusign. I do that when I negociate my real estate deals.

  7. The only part of Free Agency that includes a gathering is the post-signing press conference, which few care about. Just cut that out and move on.

  9. The NFL, already the King of Sports in America, can gain from the sufferings of the leagues behind them.

    If you find a way to have free agency and limit the risk to individuals, you turn the attentions of the sports world to your league.

    If every league is still suspended by the time of the draft, and the NFL finds a way to remotely broadcast the draft still, you get everyone’s attention again.

    You would think the greedy owners would LOVE holding the spot light at this time, as they push for more games and expanded playoffs and more lucrative broadcasting rights.

  11. Honestly, with actual games in other sports canceled, I feel like the best thing we could have right now as a pleasant distraction from the pandemic is some nice football transactions. No, it wouldn’t bother me to see players of a game being handed out contracts for millions of dollars – if it hasn’t before this, why would it now? BUT, I respect that a large number of people might not feel this way too.

  12. Leagues are cancelling to prevent large crowds from gathering. Surely the NFL can sign players without large crowds gathering. I don’t see the health risk to the public or to teams if they are signing free agents.

  13. In this day and age, with the technology we have to video conference call among all significant parties, fax machines as well as other means of doing mundane contract business, there’s simply no need to suspend something like free agency.

    Medical disputes can be settled by an agreed upon arbitrary Doctor in the impending free agent’s locale and the current line of business can be dealt with in a very health conscious manner.

    Yes, press conferences, Jersey hoisting, and official introduction fanfare will happen at a more appropriate and convenient time.
    But it’s imperative that the bulk of free agency gets done well before the draft so teams can plan accordingly.

    I simply don’t understand the logic in Football having to suspend everything as a means to admonish the public.
    I fully believe everybody has a firm grasp of the consequences of our current predicament.
    A simple cursory look at the evening news, or today’s sports landscape should do the trick.
    Having the NFL hit everybody over the head with an additional tack hammer isn’t going to make a significant difference.
    And it’s totally unnecessary.

  14. This position isn’t logical, and there is no health or safety reason to do it. All of this stuff can be done digitally and remotely. Doing that would send a better message that life still needs to go on. Of course take the proper precautions, but there are a lot of in person things that aren’t necessary and important right now – such as a celebratory press conference.

  15. Agreed with most here. Absolutely no reason to delay it. In today’s world, negotiations, interviews, press conferences, etc., can all be done electronically. Deals are done in practically every facet of business daily by individuals on opposite sides of the world without any face-to-face interaction. It’s not a novel concept.

  16. Cancel everything and stay in your houses but make sure the grocery stores are refilled daily. Anyone else see how whacked that mentality is?

  17. I don’t know why you are pushing for this so hard. If you want a vacation from covering sports just say it. This is the only place I see pushing this silly agenda. Of course it’s my fault for coming back to this place.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!