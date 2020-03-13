PFT Live adjusts, given the circumstances

PFT Live

For the next week, PFT Live will be radio (and podcast) only.

In order to minimize the number of people who will be present at the NBC Sports Group studio (and to keep my spleenless co-host as safe as possible), the TV simulcast on NBCSN has been temporarily suspended.

The radio show can be heard live from 6:00 a.m. to noon ET via the NBC Sports Scores app, and all three hours will be posted in podcast form each morning. Likewise, we will produce daily video episodes of PFTOT/#PFTPM (which can be done with a crew of one at the NBC Sports Group studio).

We apologize for the temporary inconvenience, and we realize that watching the show on NBCSN for many (OK, some . . . OK, one) of you is an important part of your morning routine. We’ll be back on NBCSN soon (hopefully), and until then we will use all other available means to get you audio and video content in a way that best complies with the broader goal of limiting the spread of the coronavirus.