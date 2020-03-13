Premier League, UEFA join sports shutting down

The wave of sports cancellations that hit the United States Thursday has now washed ashore in Europe.
Via BBC.com, the English Premier League has been suspended until at least April 3 because of the spread of coronavirus.
All matches in England’s lower leagues and women’s leagues have also been postponed.
A few English teams are owned by NFL owners, including Arsenal (Stan Kroenke), Manchester United (Glazer family), and second-division Fulham (Shad Khan).
Also, UEFA — the governing body for European soccer — has postponed the rest of the Champions League and Europa League.
Those competitions pit teams from multiple countries, making it reasonable to hold off the games until the situation stabilizes.