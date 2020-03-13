Ravens apply franchise tag to Matthew Judon

Getty Images

Tag, Matthew Judon is it.

Specifically, the Ravens pass rusher is the first player to be franchise-tagged in 2020. The team announced the decision on Friday.

Described as an outside linebacker in the press release, Judon and the Ravens could be headed for a fight over whether he’s a linebacker or a defensive end. Ravens and Terrell Suggs engaged in precisely that type of disagreement in 2009, before resolving the situation.

Suggs becomes the seventh player who has been franchise-tagged by the Ravens since the device first emerged in 1993.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Judon had 9.5 sacks in 2019. He also started 16 games last year, for the first time in his career.