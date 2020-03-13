Report: Vikings also cutting David Morgan

Getty Images

The Vikings are making moves left and right as they clear cap space before the start of the new league year.

The team announced the release of cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

The Vikings also will cut tight end David Morgan, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Morgan, though, could return, Tomasson adds.

Morgan’s contract was due to toll, and if he didn’t pass a physical with his knee issues, the Vikings didn’t want to be “on the hook” for Morgan’s 2020 salary.

The move saves the team $735,000.

Morgan, 26, played six games last season and made five catches for 36 yards.