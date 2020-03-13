Shea Patterson, other Michigan players hold their own pro day

Getty Images

The University of Michigan canceled its pro day. That did not stop some Michigan players from holding their own pro day.

Quarterback Shea Patterson, tight end Sean McKeon and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones were among the 11 Michigan players who worked out in a virtual pro day held without NFL scouts Friday.

The workout, held in northwest Ohio, was hastily organized by Bryan Ehrlich, Patterson’s agent from Priority Athletes, after Michigan canceled its pro day, Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News reports.

“We put the work in all week, so we decided to show up and find a way to get the work in,” Patterson said after the throwing session, via Chengelis.

Every NFL team will receive a condensed, 10-minute tape of the drills.