Titans release tight end Delanie Walker

Getty Images

The Titans parted ways with outside linebacker Cameron Wake and running back Dion Lewis on Thursday. A day later, the team announced it has released tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop.

Walker’s release saves the team $6.4 million against the salary cap.

“Over the last two days I have had the difficult task of informing a number of our players they are being released,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “These aren’t easy conversations, but I want to thank each of them for the significant contributions they have made to our organization both on and off the field. They each played a part in our success last year in ways big and small.

“In particular, I would like to address Delanie Walker and his impact. In my time here with Delanie, he has been an absolute pro on the field, in the locker room, and his production speaks for itself. He was a leader, a captain, and a highly respected member of this team. His toughness, competitiveness, attitude and professionalism are what we expect from our players. I want to wish him all of the best moving forward and he will forever be a Titan great.”

Walker played only seven games last season in his comeback from ankle surgery. He finished the season with 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns and was inactive for four games before going on injured reserve.

In his 14-year playing career, Walker has 504 catches for 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Walker previously has said he wants to play in 2020.

Succop, who finished last season on injured reserve because of a knee injury, made only 1-of-6 kicks for the Titans last season.

Succop is 236-of-287 (82.2 percent) during his 11-year NFL career. He joined the Titans in 2014 after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.