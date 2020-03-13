Troy Aikman: Franchise tag for Dak Prescott “could have damaging effects”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott continue to face a Monday deadline for working out a new contract or entering phase one of the franchise-tag dance. Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman suggests that the two sides get a deal done.

“I know [Cowboys owner] Jerry [Jones] has talked about wanting to sign him,” Aikman said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL.com. “To me it is a no-brainer, you’re right. I’m surprised it hasn’t happened. I’d hate to think what might happen or how Dak might feel if they end up going the franchise tag route. I just don’t think that’s gonna be in the best interest of all parties. Ultimately, I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the Cowboys and it could have damaging effects in my opinion. I’m hoping they get a deal done.”

I disagree with Aikman. The exclusive version of the franchise tag would give Prescott a salary of roughly $31 million in 2020, $29 million more than he made in 2019. And in 2019, he played with the same future security that he’d have under the franchise tag: None.

Prescott has shown that he can handle the business realities of the NFL without losing focus or becoming, to use the technical term, butt hurt. If the Cowboys tag him, he’ll move on to the next step of the Football Business Flow Chart, deciding whether to accept the team’s best offer made before the start of the offseason program or the best offer made before the July 15 deadline for working out a long-term deal. He’ll also have to decide whether to show up for offseason workouts and, eventually, training camp and the preseason.

Then, after 2020, the two sides can do it all again next year, with Prescott getting a 20-percent bump in pay unless the two sides work out a new contract.

Through it all, Prescott will continue to be the guy he’s always been.

“I’ve never seen him in a situation where he’s not been totally authentic, ” Aikman said of Prescott. “I think that’s what’s endeared him to the players. He’s old school in the sense that he, honestly, in a time when I think more and more players are worried more about themselves, he’s an old-school guy that truly only cares about winning football games. It’s been refreshing. I love him. I hope he gets his money, he deserves it and I believe he will.”

And he will, either through a long-term contract or one year at a time.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Troy Aikman: Franchise tag for Dak Prescott “could have damaging effects”

  1. Honestly in a time like now with so many uncertainties, who literally gives a crap if there are “damaging effects” from Dak getting 30 mil instead of a long term deal. These guys are clueless, like for real damaging effects is the outcome of a pandemic not Dak and the Dallas Cowboys relationship. Honestly with sports cancelling people might start realizing how little we need it

  4. Tag Dak.
    Then, if someone is willing to pay more than the Cowboys trade him.

    I like Dak more than most, but there’s a price that is to rich. But, not for a team like the Colts… they have the #13 pick, that should get the deal done.

  5. I think he should be traded. Time for Dallas to move on and draft another QB and start him.. Don’t like that? Ok, then swollow this…

    No way the Pats trade brady inside the AFC, The toughest Pats schedule is on the horizon. Brady’s trade value is better now than him being benched with his manning noodle arm strength.

    Trade Dak to Detroit, have Stafford go to the Pats, Send brady packing to JJ to wear the star.

    done.
    Dak gets his contract, Stafford finally plays for a team that can win, and Brady rides off into the sunset in the NFC with a team that can contend.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!