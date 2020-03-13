Vikings release defensive tackle Linval Joseph

Getty Images

The Vikings continued this afternoon’s purge of high-priced veteran talent.

In addition to the previously reported release of cornerback Xavier Rhodes, the team also announced they were cutting veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Cutting the 31-year-old Joseph will save $10 million in cap space, and allow him to get some degree of a head start on the free agent market, which is still set to open next Wednesday (though that could change).

General Manager Rick Spielman alluded to the possibility of both Rhodes and Joseph returning later.

“Both Linval and Xavier have personified what it means to be a Minnesota Viking since joining our organization, providing incredible leadership on the field, in the locker room and within the community,” Spielman said. “We are all grateful for their hard work and all they’ve done to help build our culture here in Minnesota. This decision comes now to allow Linval and Xavier to enter free agency prior to the start of the new league year. We are sincerely appreciative of their contributions and commitment and will remain in communication as all parties navigate free agency moving forward.”

Joseph went to two Pro Bowls as a member of the Vikings, and should find plenty of interest on the open market if he doesn’t want to stay there (at what would obviously be a lower rate).