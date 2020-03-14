Aldon Smith “in the process” of applying for reinstatement

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

Former 49ers and Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith last played in 2015. In 2020, he’s trying to play again.

Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports that Smith is “in the process” of applying for reinstatement.

The seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft, Smith has served multiple suspensions under both the substance-abuse policy and the Personal Conduct Policy. His latest suspension arose from an alleged hit-and-run, DUI, and vandalism incident in 2015.

The new CBA, if ratified, relaxes the substance-abuse policy. However, it does not change the procedures for reinstatement, leaving the decision within the sole discretion of the Commissioner, with no timeline or any other rules for the final decision to be made by Roger Goodell.

Smith took the league by storm early in his career, with 33.5 sacks in his first 32 regular-season games, and 42 in his first 43. But the 49ers released Smith during the 2014 season, his fourth in the league.

The following year, Smith joined the Raiders. His most recent suspension happened during the 2015 season, his first and only in Oakland.

Still only 30, Smith could have some productive years left. But first he’s got to get back in. And then he has to find a way to stay there.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Aldon Smith “in the process” of applying for reinstatement

  3. Absolute monster as a pass-rusher. If people like Burfict, Brown, Incognito, Gordon, McClain, etc. all got reinstated Aldon should have a good shot too. As long as he can keep his mental health together he could have a solid 3-4 years if hes kept in top shape these years. Hope he doesnt leverage his well-being for a game…

  4. There’s a better chance of Cornovirus going away in 2 months than this guy making an NFL comeback.

  6. Lots of broke former pot heads 30 and over looking for NFL money D E S P E R A T E M O D E .
    I dont know how I feel about this to be truthful. I think most teams and fans alike just want players to be DEPENDABLE to be able to COUNTED ON.

  7. I cheer athletes who find a way to defeat their demons and fight back to reclaim a piece of the life they threw away. NONE OF US are perfect! I look at Hollywood Henderson and Darryl Strawberry and think of how they have now dedicated their lives to helping others to live a life of sobriety. I hope Mr. Smith can walk the same path as they did.

  8. If he’s kept himself out of trouble and followed/completed any league mandated programs such as substance abuse, he should get consideration for reinstatement. If he hasn’t then no.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!