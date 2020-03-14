Arthur Blank will pay hourly employees who are off work because of coronavirus

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is stepping up and doing what all team owners should do as sports shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blank has committed to paying the hourly employees who are off work to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Falcons team president Rich McKay told TheAthletic.com.

That includes employees of the Falcons and Blank’s Atlanta United Major League Soccer team, as well as employees of Merdedes-Benz Stadium where both teams play.

Because football is out of season, it’s been the sport least affected by the coronavirus shutdown. But for employees who are now out of work, the league and other teams should follow Blank’s lead and make sure they’re taken care of.