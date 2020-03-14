Bills bring back tight end Jason Croom

Getty Images

The Bills are doing a little business, at a time when the league is adjusting to a different way of doing business.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bills have re-signed tight end Jason Croom to a one-year deal.

A former undrafted rookie from Tennessee, he led their tight ends in catches and yards in 2018 (22 catches for 259 yards). He spent last season on injured reserve.

The Bills have been reasonably busy lately, signing known commodity Josh Norman and bringing linebacker Christian Kirksey in for a visit.