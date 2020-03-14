Dolphins give Vince Biegel original-round tender

Getty Images

The Dolphins gave linebacker Vince Biegel the original-round restricted tender, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

It’s worth $2.132 million.

The Packers made Biegel a fourth-round choice in 2017. He spent most of his rookie season on the physically unable to perform list.

In 2018, Biegel played nine games with the Packers.

Green Bay cut him out of the preseason in 2018, and the Saints later signed him to their practice squad. He played 14 games for the Saints.

New Orleans traded him to Miami in the Kiko Alonso deal.

Biegel, 26, appeared in 15 games, starting 10, last season. He made 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a pass breakup.