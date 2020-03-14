Falcons sign fullback Keith Smith

Getty Images

The Falcons have agreed to terms with fullback Keith Smith on a three-year extension, the team announced.

Smith, 27, signed with the Falcons last Sept. 2.

He saw action in 16 games with five starts and led the team with eight special teams tackles and two forced fumbles on special teams.

Smith originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 2014.

At the end of the 2015 season, the Cowboys converted him into a fullback based on his work with the scout team. He earned the starting position for the Cowboys for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Raiders signed Smith in 2018 as a restricted free agent.

In four seasons as a fullback, Smith has rushed eight times for 13 yards and caught 14 receptions for 82 yards.