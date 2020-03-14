Jayron Kearse doesn’t want to return to Vikings

Getty Images

Soon-to-be free agent safety Jayron Kearse has played his entire career in Minnesota, but he appears to be done with the Vikings.

Kearse wrote on Twitter that he doesn’t want to stay in Minnesota. When a fan tweeted that Kearse would want to return to the Vikings, Kearse replied, “No jayron doesn’t want to come back.”

The Vikings also may not want Kearse back. He pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated last month, and he’s likely to be suspended to start the season. The team may have decided to move on, and that may have motivated Kearse to say he wants to move on as well.

Last year Kearse played 25 percent of the Vikings’ defensive snaps and 53 percent of their special teams snaps. He is scheduled to become a free agent on Wednesday.