Lions hold onto Don Muhlbach

The Lions haven’t been in the market for a long snapper since 2004 and they are set to keep things rolling for another year.

The team announced on Saturday that they have re-signed Don Muhlbach.

Muhlbach has played in every Lions game since the start of the 2010 season and has missed just one game since the start of the 2006 season. His 244 games played are second-most in franchise history behind former kicker Jason Hanson.

While Muhlbach is returning and kicker Matt Prater remains under contract, there could be a change to the team’s kicking game. Sam Martin is set for free agency and the Lions signed a pair of punters to future deals before the start of the offseason.