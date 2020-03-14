Pro Football Hall of Fame to close amid coronavirus concerns

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is among the many museums closing its doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Hall of Fame issued a statement today saying it will close from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. The museum could close for longer if the situation has not improved by March 27.

“The health and safety of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s visitors, as well as staff and volunteers, is a top priority,” the Hall of Fame said in a statement. “The Hall of Fame will continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain ongoing communication with state and local health officials.”

Museums across the country have closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as public health authorities say the best way for Americans to prevent the spread of the virus is to stay home and avoid congregating in large groups.