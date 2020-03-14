Ravens re-sign De’Anthony Thomas

Getty Images

The Ravens brought in De'Anthony Thomas last November and they’ll keep the veteran kick returner around in 2020.

The team announced that they’ve re-signed Thomas on Saturday. It’s a one-year deal with no financial terms disclosed.

Thomas spent the first five years with the Chiefs and opened last season with Kansas City before being released in October. He landed in Baltimore a couple of weeks later and appeared in nine games for the Ravens between the regular season and playoffs.

He averaged 16.6 yards on 10 kickoff returns and 7.2 yards on 13 punt returns in the regular season. Thomas was also credited with five tackles on special teams.