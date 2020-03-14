Texans sign Phillip Gaines to one-year deal

Getty Images

Cornerback Phillip Gaines couldn’t finish out the 2019 season on the Texans’ active roster, but he’ll be back for another shot in 2020.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Gaines has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Texans. Wilson reports the deal will be for the veteran’s minimum.

Gaines signed with the Texans last September after being released by the Browns with an injury settlement. He had 13 tackles in six games before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Gaines joins Gareon Conley and Lonnie Johnson as Texans corners under contract for next year. Bradley Roby and Johnathan Joseph are set to become free agents at the start of the new league year.