Time for negotiations between Patriots and Tom Brady (or not) draws near

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2020, 10:19 AM EDT
Getty Images

Barring unexpected developments (fortunately there have been none of those in recent days), voting on a new CBA will end tonight. Tomorrow morning, all teams and players will know whether the 2020 league year will play out under the rules of the last year of the current CBA or the rules of the first year of a new one.

At that point, the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady will be able to attempt to negotiate a new contract with full and complete understanding of the devices and tactics for handling dead cap money from his last contract in excess of $13 million and paying him whatever the two sides may decide to pay him.

So what will happen when it’s time for the Pats and Tom to talk turkey? As Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston explained on Friday’s PFT Live, and as reported earlier in the week by Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Patriots believe that the ball is in Brady’s court, based on the offer that the team made to Brady in August.

In other words, the Patriots are waiting for Brady to say what he wants, in response to what the Patriots offered months ago. That attitude, originating from coach Bill Belichick, may tell Brady all he needs to know about whether Belichick truly wants him.

Regardless, the relationship has frozen in place. On Sunday (again, barring unexpected developments, including for example a delay of the start of free agency), the time for breaking the ice — or not — will arrive.

8 responses to “Time for negotiations between Patriots and Tom Brady (or not) draws near

  2. What are the patriots options if they let Brady walk?

    Are there any free agent QBs they would want?
    Marcus Mariota at 4MM + massive incentives?
    Not Jameis Winston.
    Not Ryan Tannehill at a big salary.
    Phil Rivers has declined, he wont take 4MM + massive incentives.

    Draft a QB and go with Stridham?

    I think it makes sense for Brady to come back for a year, though he may want 2 guaranteed years and Belichick thinks he’s declining and refuse.

  3. I have a Tom Brady Fathead in my garage, and I’ve made my peace with the situation. He’d be an idiot to play another season under Belichick. I’ll be rooting for Stidham next year, but also for Brady and wherever he lands.

  4. Brady knows when BB makes an offer, that’s the number. Clearly, Brady does not like the number and it may be by design like with what the Sox did with Jon Lester.

  6. This is not going to end well.

    Belichick obviously has a pattern of treating players like a commodity. Tom Brady is NOT a “commodity”. Not just because he’s the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Not just because of what he’s brought this franchise in his career (20 solid years of being in the playoffs; 9 Super Bowls in those 20 years; 6 Super Bowl titles), but because he STILL is a solid quarterback who STILL ranks among the best in the league.

    And you have no one who can come close to playing to his level. He can STILL compete for a Super Bowl!

    But Brady is as good as gone. If they haven’t made a deal by now, two days is not going to make a difference.

    The “legal” tampering period is Monday, two days away. You DON’T want Tom Brady talking to any other team. Once that happens, another team can throw money at him. Another team can make him feel much more valued than Belichick has done.

    Once that happens, you’re not going to keep him “down on the farm”.

    You don’t treat the Greatest Of All Time like that. You don’t through away your best chance to win in 2020 like that.

    I had always hoped that Bill Belichick would have treated Brady different; I had always expected that Bob Kraft would not allow him to treat him like a typical commodity.

    Shame on him.

  7. If BB didn’t want Brady he wouldn’t bother with a bit-too-low-so-he-leaves offer, because: a) all his offers are low-end, and b) Brady’s never been about the money anyway. No, this is about length of contract, Brady wants 2-3, BB’s offering 1.

  8. Thankfully this saga is coming to an end. I’m a long time patriots fan and i’m TIRED OF IT.

    Brady has been great for the patriots for a long time. But it’s probably time to go.

    he’s 42. Can he win with another club. Of course he can-IF- he picks the correct one.

    There are 4-5 total teams in the 2 conferences who could be Super Bowl winners with improved quarterback play.

    As for the patriots-BB- has managed things well for 20 years.

    He gets my benefit of the doubt until he does not.

