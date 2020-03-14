Tyrann Mathieu lobbies Chris Harris Jr. to join the Chiefs

Getty Images

Earlier this month, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu publicly expressed interest in teaming up with soon-to-be free-agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. Mathieu, according to Harris, also has been pursuing Harris privately.

“[He says] just come up there [to Kansas City], man,” Harris Jr. recently told TMZ. “Play with him, be able to do what I’ve done in the past — play everywhere on the field, and also play with a great quarterback.”

Harris reiterated his past comments about finding the right mix of compensation and utilization of his services.

“I’m really just looking for the best situation,” Harris said. “Of course, you want a team that’s going to pay you and appreciate you, one, and then also how they’re going to use me.”

Wherever Harris goes, he most likely won’t be staying in Denver. The Broncos will acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jaguars on the first day of the new league year, and Denver has been linked to Cowboys free-agent Byron Jones. And it would make plenty of sense for Harris to head to the Chiefs, given his knowledge of the division and the manner in which his diverse skills could improve the secondary.

Besides, there’s something to be said about only ever having to face Patrick Mahomes in practice.