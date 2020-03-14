Washington corrects itself: Uses non-exclusive tag on Brandon Scherff

Washington’s original release announcing it has placed the franchise tag on offensive guard Brandon Scherff said it was the “exclusive” tag.
The team since has corrected itself.
Washington used the “non-exclusive” tag on Scherff.
Scherff, 28, has missed a combined 13 games over the past two seasons, ending 2018 and 2019 on injured reserve. A torn pectoral muscle kept him out of eight games in 2018 and elbow and shoulder issues sidelined him for five games.
Washington drafted him No. 5 overall as a right tackle in 2015. The team moved him to right guard during his rookie training camp, and that’s where he has earned three Pro Bowls.