What happens if the CBA vote fails?

When the clock strikes 12 on Saturday night, the voting will end on the proposed CBA. And if the players, despite the inherent recommendation from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and the dramatic change in circumstances that makes “yes” a no-brainer, fail to ratify the CBA, what happens next?

Some think that the two sides will go back to the bargaining table immediately. That’s unlikely, for two reasons. First, the NFL already has voted to postpone further talks, if the proposed CBA coming from 10 months of negotiation isn’t accepted by the players. Second, the owners won’t want to even begin to try to determine the appropriate terms and conditions of an ongoing relationship with NFL labor until fully understanding the fallout of the current public-health crisis that has sparked an economic crisis.

The billionaires who run the sport lost tens of millions (or more) this week. They’ll want to monitor how deep the hole eventually goes, and they’ll want to make a full accounting of all losses before determining how best to make it all back. And that will take time.

At some point before the deal expires next March, talks will resume. And if the owners decide either not to move from their current offer or to restrict the current terms, a deal becomes unlikely. Three things can happen at that point.

First, the owners could lock the players out immediately. The situation likely would play out like it did in 2011, with the NFLPA decertifying in order to remove the league’s antitrust exemption arising from a unionized workforce and a lawsuit being filed against an allegedly illegal lockout and negotiations continuing through the offseason and the players either taking the best deal they can get as the season is about to start or digging in and missing games and game checks until the owners sweeten the pot. In the interim, replacements could be hired to play in the games that the usual players will miss, putting more pressure on the regular players to accept whatever is on the table, no matter whether it’s no better (or is even worse) than the deal on the table now.

Second, the players could strike immediately. Under the NFLPA’s Constitution, any strike requires a two-thirds vote of the rank and file. That won’t be easy to accomplish. Besides, a strike launched in March won’t do much to move the needle. An early strike also would make it easier from a P.R. perspective for owners to bring in replacements much earlier, getting them ready for the start of the season instead of throwing them into the fray unprepared like Shane Falco and company some 33 years ago.

Third, the owners could declare an impasse in talks and implement their last offer as the new set of work rules pending agreement on a new CBA. Whatever the last offer is (and in theory it could include an 18-game regular season) would become the terms of employment, and the league would be daring the players to strike.

That’s what happened in 1987, more than a decade before many of today’s players were even born. The players launched a strike after the regular season began, and the owners brought in replacements after one weekend without football. After a couple of weeks of replacement players playing NFL games, the regular players began trickling across the picket line. The trickle quickly became a flood, and the strike ended.

The fight didn’t end. The union decertified and then challenged the terms of employment in court as antitrust violations. Five years later, the litigation was settled via a new CBA that created the current system of free agency, salary cap, franchise tags, etc.

The NFLPA currently believes that, if a new CBA isn’t negotiated by next March, the owners will opt to impose the terms of the last offer and dare the players to strike. As DeMaurice Smith explained in a recent interview on the #PFTPM podcast, the end result — no matter how long it takes — will be a new CBA. And if, as happened in 1987, it takes six years to go from strike to CBA, hundreds of players will have played their entire careers under a suboptimal set of rules that will give them less money and less favorable terms than the terms of the eventual CBA.

So those are the three ways that things will unfold for the NFL and its players in 2021, if the current CBA is rejected and if/when no replacement is negotiated before March 2021, since whatever the league puts on the table will not be better (and could be much worse) than the deal the players will have declined.