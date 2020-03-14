Will potential reduction of offseason program affect Tom Brady’s decision?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
As the NFL delays until Sunday the potential postponement of the start of free agency, another potential postponement could become critical to the eventual decision made by Tom Brady.

If, as some expect, the coronavirus situation causes the NFL to shorten the offseason program, Brady will have a tougher time getting up to speed with a new team. Which could make him more likely to want to stay with his current team.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick could feel the same way. If Belichick is intrigued by the prospect of acquiring a veteran quarterback, the fact that the Patriots will have less time to get him up to speed could make Belichick choose to put a pin in that potential plan for a year.

The lockout in 2011 wiped out the entire offseason program for every team and shortened training camp. (That season, the Patriots returned to the Super Bowl for the first time in four years.) It’s unclear whether and to what extent the offseason program will be reduced in 2020, but the possibility that teams will have less time to prepare for 2020 definitely could be a factor in whether Brady moves on.

  1. Brady has skipped OTAs 2 years in a row anyway. It would be a horrible look if he leaves and attends for his new team, but not for the Pats teams of 2018 and 2019.

    So, it would appear this actually helps his excuse of “more family time needed” with this possible delay of otas, etc.

    Poor Tom. He needs more time with his family than the single father working two jobs 6 or 7 days a week.

    lmao

    I mean, that alone may be why BB is willing to walk.

  3. I’m not happy with the media fed hysteria around the events of the day, but at the same time I’m not seeing a way for things to get better anytime soon. What happens when these temporary postponements and cancellations run their course and everything is the same or worse? What exactly is going to facilitate things getting better and returning to normal? When will we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel that’s not an oncoming train?

  4. Who cares. A 43 year old QB is on the cannon ball drop off in his capabilities so no matter where goes or I find he stays, that immobile aging body is still all he’s got to work with.

  5. I doubt the virus is active into summer months, so he will be fine. He can study and get the play book down long before he starts practicing. The bigger impact is on the rookies.

  7. Of course, Dr Trump has already pointed out that the virus will die off come summer so Brady can plan on getting up to speed with his new team. Yea!

  8. Tommy has avacodo smoothie recipes to concoct and now movies to produce during the offseason so I don’t think he cares. Football is simply a way to further his brand. As a Pats fan I never thought I’d say this but I hope he doesn’t come back. I have a feeling Belichick and McDaniels like Stidham a lot more than they’ve let on and they aren’t going to cave on this one.

  9. chawk12thman says:
    March 14, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    I doubt the virus is active into summer months, so he will be fine.
    Been plenty active in warm climates so far.

