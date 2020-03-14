XFL player tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

A Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for COVID-19, the XFL confirmed today.

The player, whose name has not been released, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, after the XFL announced that it had suspended its season. The player played in the Dragons’ two most recent games, against the Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis BattleHawks.

“The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks, as this player also participated in the February 29 game in St. Louis,” the league said in a statement to USA Today. “The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC.”

The player told the team’s medical staff he was feeling ill on Tuesday and was placed in quarantine.