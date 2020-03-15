49ers say “no” to Tom Brady

March 15, 2020
The music is beginning to slow down, and the greatest quarterback in league history may find himself with not many seats from which to choose.

Chris Simms reports (stay out of my back yard, hippie) that the 49ers have decided not to pursue Tom Brady.

“It was Tom Brady’s No. 1 choice . . . to go to San Francisco and be the starting quarterback,” Simms says, adding that the 49ers eventually declined to pursue Brady.

The 49ers have instead decided to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo, Brady’s former understudy in New England who was traded from the Patriots to the 49ers in 2017.

With the Titans re-signing Ryan Tannehill, the primary potential designations for Brady appear to be the Patriots and the Buccaneers. One factor for Brady (and for the Patriots) could be the distinct possibility that world events will result in a reduced or eliminated offseason program. That will make it harder for Brady to make the adjustment to a new team, new offense, new coaching staff, new everything — and it will make it more likely that he’ll want to let it ride for one more year in New England.

18 responses to “49ers say “no” to Tom Brady

  1. As most predicted. Brady will end up staying put.

    All the noise and blather….and he’s back in uniform with the Patriots come the fall.

  3. Belichick knew the market for Brady was going to be thin, and everything is playing right into his hands…

  6. Brady may be the GOAT but his age is VERY undesirable for teams. He’s a bridge QB now, someone to placehold while a team develops it’s “franchise” QB. Not many teams fit the narrative.

    Brady in TB with Melvin Gordon or Kareem Hunt makes sense. I don’t know if he’s interested in going back to NE. They’re only offering a 1-yr contract with a pay cut. If the music stops and all he’s got left is the NE option, he might choose to retire.

  7. Belichick should play hardball. Let Tampa Bay overpay if they want but Tommy has given the Pats and Pats fans the big middle finger since the start of last season with his crappy attitude, even after wins, and generally looking and acting like he couldn’t get out of town fast enough.

  9. Cowboys. Brady would be a cheaper 2 year option than Dax. Jerrah would dig making a big splash…

  10. The high demand for Brady’s services was a mirage created by his agents. He’s 43 with declining skills. You would need to be a team with a closing superbowl window, that just needs a quarterback to put you over the hump, for him to be a good idea.

  11. Cowboys! Dak is NOT worth being the highest paid. Get 2 first for Dak then rebuild the defense. play Brady for two more years draft a qb to groom. Dak is what Dak has PROVEN A V E R A G E ! but yet wants to be highest paid RME!

  12. The Bucs have cap room. The Pats have history. No one else wants a 43 yr old QB. Tom missed his big FA love-fest/pay-day years ago. As expected by everyone outside the talking heads, he will be a Patriot for life.

  13. Raiders or Chargers? Also, there is always a surprise that comes into the fold at the 11th hour.

  14. There’s probably some team sitting back seeing these other teams backing out, thinking they can swoop in and get him.

  15. Tampa isn’t ready for a Super Bowl run. It doesn’t make sense signing TB.
    This drama happens every year, every year Tom returns.

  16. Tom Brady just keeps playing and playing, and he’s never going to retire. Right? Wrong. At some point, Father Time is going to come for him, and the first person to realize when it happens is the coach that has seen every minute of his career up close. Bill Belichick. Belichick is hinting pretty loudly that the time has come. Brady seems like he wants to go out on his terms, so it appears that his handlers have made every attempt to spread rumors that half the teams in the league would make drastic changes to their organizations and welcome Tommy with open arms. I think we’re seeing the curtain being pulled back on that myth with the Titans’ signing of Tannehill, and the 49ers announcing that they’re happy with Garoppolo.

  17. 9ers are going to say they don’t want brady unless they sign him. they don’t want tick jimmy off unless they are sure they can get brady, don’t count them out yet

  18. Watch out for Tampa Bay. They have weapons, tons of cap space (and can create more) and a strong defense that can get even strong by trading #14 overall to Kansas City for Chris Jones. They can sign a LT like Jason Peters instead of drafting one at LT for a 1-2 year Super Bowl quest with Brady & Bucco Bruce Arians. They can franchise & keep Shaq Barrett and still be attractive to a lot of players who they would still have money to sign. TB could be an instant contender. It sounds like Tom wants to leave NE no matter what, and with SF out of the picture, TB in TB sounds about right.

