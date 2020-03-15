After CBA passes, Tom Brady tweets support of DeMaurice Smith

Getty Images

Tom Brady supports the NFL’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, although he waited until after his colleagues voted their support to say so.

Moments after the NFL Players Association announced that players had voted to accept the CBA, Brady tweeted, “Well done De” at NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.

Brady took a pass on taking a stand about the CBA while his fellow players were voting. As one of the league’s most respected players, he would have had a large platform to make his case, but he didn’t.

However, while many high-profile and highly paid players opposed the CBA, it’s not surprising that Brady was supportive. Brady’s focus is on football, and he wants to keep playing as long as he can, and win as many rings as he can. He doesn’t want to risk the possibility of a labor stoppage interfering in those plans, and now the NFL has labor peace until Brady is in his 50s.