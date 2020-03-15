Broncos announce two-week closure of facilities but will pay all employees

Getty Images

As free agency goes on as scheduled, so does life, and life has changed in recent days.

Teams will have to work around the COVID-19 pandemic as they sign free agents and prepare for the draft.

The Broncos announced Sunday night they are implementing “a mandatory closure of UCHealth Training Center & Empower Field at Mile High for at least the next two weeks with the exception of a small group of employees with critical operational roles.”

It is unclear what the team deems to be critical operational roles, but it stands to reason the decision-makers are among those who will be holed up in their offices. Other employees will work from home or have paid time off.

The Broncos said they will pay all part-time employees, hourly workers and interns based on their full schedule, including for any shift and event cancellations.

“Our organization is also in close communication with its community partners to help support those in need,” team spokesman Patrick Smyth said.