Calais Campbell: It was a true honor to be the mayor of Sacksonville

Getty Images

Defensive end Calais Campbell will be on his way to Baltimore when the new league year gets underway and he took some time to say goodbye to the team and city he’ll be leaving behind.

The Jaguars are dealing Campbell to the Ravens for a fifth-round pick after a three-year run in Jacksonville that saw the veteran notch 31.5 sacks while taking a leadership role in the community. Campbell’s work in that area was rewarded with the Walter Payton Man of the Year award during Super Bowl weekend in February and he noted that work while thanking the fans and the team “for making me feel like family.”

“Your kindness and enthusiasm fueled me to be a better player and a better member of your community,” Campbell wrote on Twitter. “It was one of the great honors of my life to wear teal and black and I’ll forever be grateful for how my time as a Jaguar changed my life. They say to always leave a place better than you found it and I hope thats what I’ve done in Duval. Thank you for believing and allowing me to live out my dream. It was a true honor to be your Mayor of Sacksonville.”

Campbell is one of several key defensive players who have left or are set to leave Jacksonville two years after a run to the AFC title game was followed by two down seasons. It’s clear that neither the downturn in results nor the end of his time with the team have left him with a bad taste in his mouth, however.