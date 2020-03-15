CDC recommendations give NFL no choice but to call off Vegas draft plans

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT
The NFL has been saying amid the coronavirus pandemic that its plans to host the NFL draft in Las Vegas are unchanged. That is no longer feasible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines today that make clear that the draft simply can’t happen with any crowd at all. No more than 50 people are recommended in any gathering at all.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the CDC guidelines say. “Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

“Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

The NFL draft can, of course, still happen. But it will have to be a glorified conference call, not an extravaganza in Las Vegas. There’s just no way even a very scaled-down draft event can happen with fewer than 50 people. ESPN and NFL Network can still turn the announcements of picks into a TV show, but as an in-person event, the draft will be scrapped.

7 responses to “CDC recommendations give NFL no choice but to call off Vegas draft plans

  2. That the NFL was going to arrogantly barge ahead with the draft shows how full of themselves they are. They weren’t ever close to doing the right thing on their own accord. Noooooo…They had to be ordered to stand down by the federal gov’t.
    This will force them to do it “old-school” style. The draft originally was un-televised and teams called players AFTER they were drafted to inform them.
    If this was during the season, it’s not hard to imagine the NFL going ahead and still playing games while everyone else shut down. They wouldn’t stop unless they were ordered to.

  4. Of course that also means DO NOT FLY ON PLANES but they’re not going to say that right now.

  6. No matter what guidelines are issued by CDC, anyone who would head out to Las Vegas for this event would be a fool, endangering him or herself, his or her family, and his or her community back home.

