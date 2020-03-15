Colts extend Anthony Castonzo

Getty Images

The Colts don’t yet know who their starting quarterback will be this year, but they know the left tackle who will protect him.

Anthony Castonzo has agreed to an extension with the Colts, the team announced. NFL Network reports it’s a two-year, $33 million contract.

Although Castonzo was slated to become a free agent, the signing is no surprise. Castonzo and the team had both indicated they wanted to get something done. There was some talk that the 31-year-old Castonzo might retire, but if he was going to play, it would be in Indianapolis.

Castonzo was the No. 27 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.