DeMaurice Smith posts open letter after CBA vote closes

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2020, 8:48 AM EDT
The NFL Players Association has closed its voting on a new CBA. As everyone waits for the results, the man primarily responsible for the negotiation of the proposed deal has posted an open letter.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith explains in this three-page letter the deal that is the product of months of negotiation, addressing some of the criticisms and explaining why he believes this deal is the right deal at the right time.

“I hear — loudly and clear — those of you who have passionately expressed their perspective that these gains are not enough when weighed against, for example, adding another game,” Smith writes. “That positions reflects how some members have chosen to weigh what aspect of the deal is important to them.”

Weighing the factors is the key. Every player will weigh them differently, assuming they weighed them at all. As previously explained, the interests of the 20 or so players who know they have starting jobs in 2020 will be different from the interests of the other 43 (including practice squads) per team. The former group is worried about playing a 17th game; most of the latter is worried about playing only one game. But too many of the 43 listened to those from the 20 who don’t want to play an extra game, and thus cajoled plenty of the 43 into voting against their interests.

Smith also addresses the the controversial agreement to accept the “standard Social Security disability offset,” explaining that it was balanced against “pension increases for everyone and the retroactive inclusion of hundreds of players into a pension system from which they were excluded.”

He also explains that economic downturns and potential disruptions (like the one currently unfolding) will impact players more than owners. “Owners who possess and control billions of assets are undeniably overall richer than we are, will be in the business longer than every player will be and can absorb economic downturns better than our collective body can,” Smith bluntly states.

He also mentions the steps taken to prepare for a potential work stoppage, which could happen if the vote on the proposed CBA fails to ratify it, but it’s clear that he has concerns that the players won’t have enough money to win a work stoppage. Which is another reason for his decision to present them with an opportunity to do a deal now.

“I am proud that we have taken steps to present an early deal to you and the decision lies with the players,” Smith writes, “which is as it should be.”

Soon, we’ll know what the vote was, which will allow the NFLPA to determine what will be next.

4 responses to “DeMaurice Smith posts open letter after CBA vote closes

  2. Any back of the roster guy that listened to a star and voted against this voted against their own interests. Unfortunately I wouldn’t be surprised it plenty did, blindly following the team “leaders”.

    A good negotiation leaves neither side completely satisfied.

  3. If vote fails, will the league lock the players out? Instead of delaying start of the league year?

    I read yesterday the draft postponement has occurred but hasn’t been announced. This leaves fans with tickets (and plane tickets) in total limbo. I don’t believe Goodell cares about the fans or the players. Hence the non action. Players (and fans) should be demanding a new commissioner.

  4. I laugh when Smith talks about the “20 or so players who know they have starting jobs in 2020”. In the NFL, everyone’s job is in jeopardy on every play. And that’s why players are against adding another game to the already brutal schedule.
    Here is the truth that Smith doesn’t understand. To win a Super Bowl, teams must play at least 19 games now. That is extremely difficult to do and the more games players play, the more the chance of injury and long term health issues rises. Adding another game is making those chances rise even more. At a time when players are way more worried about the health issues of playing football, it is shameful that Smith made these comments.
    We have seen more than a few players retire at an early age, and not all of them were “guaranteed” starters. Players know that playing football can shorten or even end their lives. I believe that trend will continue, and we will see more players quit the game in their prime.
    So for Smith — or anyone else — to slam the star players for not wanting to add another game to the schedule is ridiculous. For the Executive Director of the NFLPA to do it, is asinine. It is making a mockery of the seriousness of injuries in the NFL.
    Players such as Aaron Rodgers or Drew Brees, for example, play every offensive play unless they are injured. So — unlike the 2nd string players — their chances of being hurt are far greater than a guy who only plays on special teams or doesn’t play at all. So it’s absolutely their right not to want to see this deal passed — and their reasoning is correct.
    The NFL owners only care about money and they don’t give a damn about the players. Players are expendable commodities and players can be replaced at any time. If they could, the owners would make these guys play 20 games every year. So let’s not kid ourselves here.
    If the players accept this deal, I never, ever want to hear them complain about safety issues again. Because the truth is, all they care about is money, too.

Leave a Reply

