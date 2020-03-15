Dramatic change in world circumstances likely saved the CBA

Getty Images

If the world hadn’t turned upside down this week, the proposed CBA likely would have been turned inside out.

Multiple sources and observers have expressed to PFT in the aftermath of the news that the NFL Players Association has narrowly ratified a new labor deal that the public-health and economic crises of recent days pushed the vote over the top.

As one source said, based on communications with multiple players (some of whom had in turn communicated with multiple players), the vote was “definitely failing” until the COVID-19 crisis sparked a stock-market crash and demonstrated conclusively that the “fear of what may happen” (which some who opposed the CBA cited derisively) is a real and legitimate factor in matters of this nature.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, the team’s NFLPA representative, told Mike Klis of 9News.com that McManus believes recent events saved the CBA.

“I’d definitely say yes,” McManus said. “Most of the votes were already in [before the events of recent days] but I’d say at least 60 people voted on Saturday that could have swayed it.”

The vote was narrow — 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent. As to ballots cast since Thursday, when the sports leagues shut down and the Dow Jones industrial average suffered its biggest hit since October 1987, the outcome should have been a landslide. Without that landslide, the NFL and NFLPA could have been sliding toward a work stoppage in 2021.