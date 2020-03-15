Four years, $118M for Ryan Tannehill

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT
The initial report on quarterback Ryan Tannehll’s agreement with the Titans on a new deal came without any financial terms, but it didn’t take long for word of those details to surface.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that Tannehill’s new deal runs four years with a total value of $118 million. The average of $29.5 million per year ranks seventh in the league, just behind the $30 million annual average of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan‘s deal.

Darlington reports that the deal includes $62 million fully guaranteed and $91 million in total guarantees. PFT has learned that Tannehill will receive a $20 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $17.5 million base salary for 2020 and a guaranteed $24.5 million base salary for 2021.

With Tannehill under contract and the franchise tag deadline looming on Monday, it seems likely the Titans will tag running back Derrick Henry to ensure they hold onto the two biggest offensive reasons for their run to the AFC title game last season.

20 responses to “Four years, $118M for Ryan Tannehill

  4. Great. Am tired of this idea that a guy needs to get paid more than anyone else simply because he does his contract after they did.

    Pay according to talent and worth…not simply because of the last contract given.

  5. Could not be happier for him.
    As for my Dolphins, it’s a shame we couldn’t have a staff or pieces around him to get this out of him.

  8. xbam says:
    March 15, 2020 at 2:50 pm
    what are the chances he reverts back to the Miami version of himself??

    ———————–

    Chances are he won’t repeat last year but neither will he revert to Miami as he has more talent and better coaching.

    Last year’s formula is not sustainable but at least they aren’t giving Henry a long term second contract. That would be a mistake.

  9. They sure are not paying him based upon his 8 for 15 passing for 72 yards against the Patriots. I’m thinking that without Henry, you’ll see the old Tannehill.

  13. Without the charge of being Captain Obvious we all know Ryan Tannehill IS NOT a franchise Qb so its even more puzzling when the titans are ready to Marry someone you would call justa STOP GAP girlfriend, $62 million fully guaranteed and $91 million in total guarantees can you say.. OUCH.

    I really thought the Titans would sign him or find someone for no more than 2yrs as they continue their search for that franchise guy.You can now name this MOVIE” Get used to Settling for Disappointments”

    There is no worse feeling as a franchise when you feel you have all the right pieces around at one point or the other but your WEAKNESS from season to season is at Quarterback Position.

    That’s why when you finally find your franchise Qb its truly like winning the Powerball Lottery since you don’t have to look far at teams like your Dolphins and Bills who has been in the Wilderness ever since Marino & Kelly Retired.

  15. That’s an overpay, but that seems to be the case in all these new QB deals: short supply and big demand. Tannehill is a guy a team can win with, so the Titans should be happy.

    How much more is Prescott worth than Tannehill? Not much really, but he wants a lot more.

  17. Tannehill is a franchise QB (when healthy). What he’s not, is a top10 QB. It’s a good move by the Titans. Now they got to focus on keeping him healthy, this draft looks strong in that regard.

  18. Prescott, on his body of work, is worth more than Tannehill. I want to see one year with Prescott under the new HC before paying him though…

  20. The Titans are overpaying a bit.
    Tannehill will revert and probably be so-so.

