Jaguars agree to trade Calais Campbell to Ravens

The Jaguars have been set to send cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Broncos in a trade for some time and they’ve reportedly agreed to trade another starter from their defense as well.

According to multiple reports, the Jags have agreed to trade defensive end Calais Campbell to the Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round pick. That pick originally belonged to the Vikings, who dealt it to Baltimore for kicker Kaare Vedvik last summer. Vedvik failed to make the Vikings and lasted one game with the Jets after being claimed on waivers.

PFT has learned that the Jaguars will not be paying any of Campbell’s 2020 salary and those reports add that Campbell is in talks with the Ravens to extend his contract, which currently calls for him to make $15 million this season.

The trade won’t become official until the start of the new league year. That’s currently set for Wednesday, although it could be delayed after discussions between the NFL and NFLPA.

Baltimore’s trade for Campbell comes after they applied the franchise tag to edge rusher Matthew Judon and bolsters a defense that helped the team to an AFC North title in 2019. There’s been some talk about possibly trading Judon, but having Lamar Jackson on a rookie deal makes it a bit easier to find room for other big names on the roster.

Campbell, who was named the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, may not be the last player out the door in Jacksonville. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was given the franchise tag, but has said he wants out and the team is expected to explore trading him.

Ngakoue is one of three Jaguars defenders still on hand from the lineup that started the AFC Championship Game two years ago. Defensive tackle Abry Jones and linebacker Myles Jack are the others.