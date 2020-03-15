New CBA complicates free agency for Cowboys and Titans

Getty Images

The NFLPA has ratified the CBA, which is bad news in the short term for two franchises that would love to have two tags.

The rules of the last year of the 2011 CBA would have given all teams both one franchise tag and one transition tag to use on impending free agents. The new CBA cuts it to one or the other, but not one of each.

This means that the Cowboys will have to try to get quarterback Dak Prescott or receiver Amari Cooper signed to a new deal, so that the other can be tagged. Ditto for the Titans, who need to figure out how to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry.

As to the Titans, it won’t be easy, because both players are represented by the same firm, CAA. For the Cowboys, it won’t be easy because Dak has remained dug in, refusing to accept an offer from March 2 that would make him the highest-paid player in league history.