New CBA won’t automatically reinstate Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Yes, the new CBA ends suspensions for positive marijuana tests. No, it does not operate as amnesty for previously suspended players.

With Josh Gordon trending on Twitter in the wake of the news that the CBA has been ratified, it’s important to remember that the old rules regarding reinstatement will still apply going forward. So if a player, like Gordon, already is serving an indefinite banishment for violating the old substance-abuse policy, the new policy doesn’t automatically bring him back.

He’ll still have to apply, and the Commissioner will still have “sole discretion” to decide what to do, under procedures that don’t even set a deadline for making a decision.

And if Gordon gets back, the rules that apply to all other players (no suspension for positive tests) will not apply to Gordon. By the plain terms of the policy, any violations of the policy committed by a player who has been reinstated can result in another indefinite suspension.