New labor deal injects a lot more cash into free agency

The decision of the players to pass a new labor deal is good news over the long haul, given recent world events. It’s also good news in the short term, whenever free agency begins.

As explained last week, the difference in actual spending between what would have been the final year of the old CBA and what will be the first year of the new CBA could be as much as $700 million.

Now that the teams know what will be available for 2020, they can finalize their budgets and their plans for keeping their own players and signing new ones. And that’s separate from cap space; the new CBA avoids devices from the last year of the old CBA that would have made it harder to spend money now and push cap charges into future years (e.g., the June 1 rule to the Deion rule to the 30-percent rule to accounting of “not likely to be earned” incentives).

It’s another reason for the NFL to press pause on free agency, taking more time to let the world settle down, avoiding the bad optics of players signing huge-money deals while millions fret about their next paychecks, and in turn giving all teams a chance to be even more strategic in their eventual spending.

The discussions regarding a potential delay of free agency continue. If it’s not delayed, it begins as a practical matter at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, when the negotiating window opens and when tentative deals can be struck. Last year, for example, tackle Trent Brown had a market-setting deal in place with the Raiders only minutes into the legal tampering period, which further confirms that illegal tampering is still rampant in the NFL.