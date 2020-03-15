NFL sets 2020 salary cap at $198.2 million

Getty Images

The NFLPA announced that its membership approved the new Collective Bargaining Agreement on Sunday morning and that announcement was followed quickly by word on the size of the salary cap for the 2020 season.

The NFL has informed teams that the cap will be $198.2 million for the coming year. There was talk that the cap could rise to $200 million or more, but that milestone will have to wait until at least 2021.

It is still a $10 million increase from last season, which marks the seventh straight year that the cap has increased by at least that much money.

Overall player costs per team, which include benefits and performance-based pay, will come in at $242.9 million.