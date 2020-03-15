NFLPA president JC Tretter: Players were split on CBA, our duty is to bring them together

Getty Images

The results of the NFLPA’s vote on the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement were very close and Sunday brought an announcement that the pact was ultimately approved by a 60-vote margin.

While players were debating which way to vote on the CBA, the union elected a new president in Browns center JC Tretter. Tretter issued a statement on Sunday acknowledging the divide inside the group and saying that it was the duty of him and the entire executive committee to make sure that everyone is unified moving forward.

“We understand and know that players have been split on this deal, including members of our EC,” Tretter said in his statement. “Going forward, it is our duty to lead, however we may feel as individuals, to bring our men together and to continue to represent the interests of our entire leadership.”

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was one of the players who voted against the deal, but responded to Tretter’s statement by saying that he respects “our process and will push forward accordingly.” Colts tight end Eric Ebron was also against the deal and was less diplomatic in response to how the vote played out, which underscores some of the difficulty Tretter may face in the near future.