NFLPA ratifies new CBA

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT
The NFL Players Association have taken the deal.

“NFL players have voted to approve ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement by a vote tally of 1,019 to 959,” the union announced on Twitter. “This result comes after a long and democratic process in accordance with our constitution. An independent auditor received submitted ballots through a secure electronic platform, then verified, tallied and certified the results.”

The numbers (if my math is correct, and that’s a big if) translate to 1,978 votes, with 51.5 percent voting yes and 48.5 percent voting no. And with roughly 2,500 dues-paying members of the union, the vote generated a turnout (although no one had to actually go anywhere) of 79.12 percent.

It’s amazing that the percentage wasn’t higher, given the stakes and the controversy. Which shows that plenty of players simply weren’t (and still aren’t) paying attention.

The good news (if there can be any at this time) is that we can all stop paying attention to labor issues, with a caveat to be explained in a subsequent post.

12 responses to “NFLPA ratifies new CBA

  1. NFL players voted to ratify the proposed CBA, meaning they approved the CBA for the next 10 years and there will be football during that time.

  2. On participation rate, I wonder if some abstained because they didn’t think they had many years left (maybe close to retirement) and felt that they shouldn’t bind others for 10 years.

  5. Maybe some of the non voters were too strung out on weed after the NFL relaxed its substance abuse policy.

  8. packerbacker says:
    March 15, 2020 at 10:27 am
    ————————————————————————————-
    OR, like Aaron Rogers with the NFLPA meeting, they may have been too busy to participate!

  10. It’s not necessarily true that someone who didn’t vote simply wasn’t (and still isn’t) paying attention. Maybe they were very much paying attention and noticed how acrimonious some were trying to make it, so they decided to not vote and thereby avoid participating in the hate.

  11. With the covid-19 pandemic acting most heavily against the current economic climate and fears for the immediate and long term future[on all fronts] being so high, I am really surprised that the CBA vote was so close.This vote should have been a no brainer for the players, many of whom showed little interest in the process.

  12. What horrible negotiators the players have. They are playing 6% more games, but only get an additional 1% of revenues? Everything else they got it just moving around what they were already getting. So the guys at the bottom of the salary range get more money, but by taking more of the pie from the guys at the top, instead of increasing the size of the pie for everybody.

