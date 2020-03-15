Nike closes stores throughout the world

Getty Images

With public leadership lacking (at least at the federal level) regarding COVID-19, private companies are trying to fill the void.

Nike made a huge statement on Sunday, announcing that it will close all of its stores. All of them throughout the world.

“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” a Nike spokesman told TheHill.com.

The closings operate at least through March 27.

“Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations,” the spokesperson added.

Nike is the NFL’s official supplier of uniforms and certain other appeals, and one of its few footwear providers. Hopefully, strong messages like this (especially from companies that cater to the younger demographic) will get others (specifically the younger demographic) to realize that the time has come to shut down places of public gathering in order to limit the spread of the virus — both to save those whom it may kill and to prevent health-care facilities from being overrun by patients.