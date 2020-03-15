Patriots will tender Jermaine Eluemunor at original round level

Getty Images

The Patriots traded for offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor before the 2019 season and they’re planning to keep him around for the 2020 season as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will tender the impending restricted free agent at the original round level. Eluemunor entered the league as a fifth-round pick in Baltimore, so a team would have to send New England a fifth-round pick if they make Eluemunor on offer the Patriots choose not to match.

Eluemunor appeared in 10 games as a reserve and special teams player last season. He played 29 offensive snaps and 38 special teams snaps over those appearances.

The Patriots dealt a 2020 fourth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for Eluemunor and a sixth-round selection.