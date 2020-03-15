Report: Pats working hard on deal with Devin McCourty

Getty Images

There hasn’t been much sign that the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady are locked into negotiations on a new deal at the moment, but things have reportedly heated up with another longtime member of the team.

Safety Devin McCourty is set for unrestricted free agency and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are “working hard” to keep him off the open market. Per the report, they are discussing a deal that would keep McCourty in New England for the rest of his career.

The Patriots already exercised their option on cornerback Jason McCourty‘s contract, so locking Devin up would allow the twin brothers to continue sharing the same secondary.

McCourty was a 2010 first-round pick in New England and has not missed a game since the 2015 season. He had 58 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last season.