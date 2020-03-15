Report: Ravens extending Calais Campbell through 2021

Getty Images

The Ravens made a deal for Calais Campbell this afternoon, and they want to make sure it’s not just a rental.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ravens are extending Campbell’s deal through the 2021 season after dealing for the veteran defensive lineman.

Campbell was due to make $15 million this season, the final year of his contract with the Jaguars. Now he’ll make a guaranteed $20 million over the next two seasons, with a total value of $27 million.

The Jaguars gave him up for a fifth-round pick in 2020, not much of a return for a solid and stable veteran presence, who can still play at a high level.

The deal will be official when the league year begins. That’s set for Wednesday at the moment, though many anticipate it being pushed back.