Report: Texans close to re-signing Bradley Roby

Getty Images

The Texans are expected to re-sign cornerback Bradley Roby, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wilson adds that Roby will get something in the range of a three-year deal worth $36 million.

Roby proved his worth after signing a one-year, $10 million deal a year ago. He ranks 61st on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Roby, 27, made 38 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and eight pass breakups in 10 games last season.

He spent the first five years of his career in Denver.