Roger Goodell “pleased that the players have voted to ratify”

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sees the NFL Players Association’s ratification of the Collective Bargaining Agreement as a victory.

Goodell issued a statement saying the league is happy to see the CBA pass in a vote of the players’ union.

“​We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football,” Goodell said. “We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement.”

The NFL and the union have spent much of the last year negotiating the terms of the CBA, and now they are assured labor peace for the next decade.