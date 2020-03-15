Ronald Blair running four months after ACL tear

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Ronald Blair had to sit out the 49ers’ run to the Super Bowl earlier this year because of a torn ACL, but he’s on his way back to full strength.

Blair tore his ACL in mid-November and posted a video of himself running in a straight line on Instagram Saturday. That’s well short of being ready for football activities, but it is an important step toward a return to action.

That step comes as Blair is set to become a free agent on Wednesday or whenever the new league year gets underway.

Blair entered the league as a 49ers fifth-round pick in 2016. He has 88 tackles, 13.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 47 career games.