The full details of the Ryan Tannehill deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT
The 2019 Comeback Player of the Year has received something far better than a trophy, in the form of a four-year, $118 million contract. Here’s the full breakdown as to the money that Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will receive.

1. $20 million signing bonus.

2. 2020 base salary: $17.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2021 base salary: $24.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2022 base salary: $29 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

5. 2023 base salary: $27 million, non-guaranteed.

This translates to $62 million fully guaranteed at signing, with the extra $29 million guaranteed after only one season. Thus, to avoid the $29 million, the Titans would have to cut Tannehill after paying him $37.5 million for one season and owing him $24.5 million for another, subject to offset.

The four-year payout is the third highest, behind only Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. The three-year cash flow is fourth, behind Wilson, Rodgers, and Matt Ryan.

The $91 million represents the highest guarantee on a straight four-year deal in league history.

Given the payout on the front end, it’s surprising that the Titans didn’t insist on a couple of additional dummy years on the back end. Tannehill, who is only 31, will be back on the market at 35, giving him a shot at one more significant deal. If he plays well over the next four seasons.

6 responses to “The full details of the Ryan Tannehill deal

  2. I think the Titans may regret this.
    Tannehill had a fluke year and is not as good as his stats.
    I think he will be ok, not bad, but not good.
    On the other hand, the cap went up, and it is good to know who your QB is.
    I think some of hhis money should have been tied to preformance.
    If he reverts to his previous years performance, the Titans are overpaying.

  5. I agree that Titans should have added two more Optional years at the end of the contract. Obviously, whoever negotiated the deal for Ryan should have been in the CBA negotiations for NFLPA. To get that money guaranteed is crazy. He did good.

  6. That’s a lot of money to pay someone just to hand the ball off to Derrick Henry.

    Anyway, I’m a little at odds with the Titans going as far as to take care of one of their own impending free agents.
    With the nation under crisis and all, did they ever even consider the optics???

    Well, I’ve got to excuse myself as I’m off to the local Costco to buy more TP.

